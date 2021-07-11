Rapid Test (Services) Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific and Genetic ID

Increasing the number of foodborne disease across the globe is driving the demand for rapid test market (services). Furthermore, growth in demand for faster and reliable test results in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the rapid test market (services) significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about food safety worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the rapid test market (services). Active measure taken by the government and regulatory bodies for food safety is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Latest Market Study on “Rapid Test (Services) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others); Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based); Food Tested (Meat and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Nuts Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Check for the sample here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005315/

Leading players of the Rapid Test (Services) Market profiled in the report include-

1.ALS Limited

2.AsureQuality Limited

3.Bureau Veritas S. A.

4.Eurofins Scientific

5.Genetic ID Inc.

6.Intertek Group plc

7.Merieux NutriSciences

8.Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

9.SGS SA

10.TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

The rapid test is used as a tool for food companies to validate and verify the efficacy of their food product. The rapid test helps in the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. It comprises the testing of food products for several contaminants such as pesticides, meat speciation, heavy metals, allergens, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. Rapid test methods are less time consuming than conventional methods used to detect the foodborne pathogen.

The global rapid test market (services) is segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology and food tested. Based on contaminant, the market is segmented into pathogens, meat speciation, GMOS, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, chromatography-based and spectroscopy-based. on the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into meat & seafood products, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, nuts, seeds, and spices, crops and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Reasons to buy the report – Rapid Test (Services) Market

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

The global study on Rapid Test (Services) market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Direct Purchase a copy of this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005315/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/