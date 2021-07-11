Release Agents Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

The Release Agents market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Release Agents market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

A release agent is a chemical that is used to prevent other materials from bonding to surfaces. The release agent is applied to the contact surfaces of the mold before casting or molding to prevent excessive adhesion between the mold and the finished part. These agents are generally based on silicone, oils, or soapy surfactants with numerous unique food-grade formulations for using in the food processing industry.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

AAK – The Co-Development Company, Associated British Foods plc, AVATAR CORPORATION, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, IFC Solutions, Mallet & Company, Inc, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd., The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Market Segmentation:

Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, emulsifiers, wax & wax esters, antioxidants and other ingredients.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat and others applications.

On the basis of the form the market is segmented into liquid and solid.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Release Agents Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Release Agents Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global release agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The release agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

