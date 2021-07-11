Renal Denervation Devices Market to 2027 – Abbott, ReCor Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global renal denervation devices market based on technology and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The renal denervation devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The renal denervation devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rising cases of hypertension in the urban populace and increasing geriatric population leading to rising number of hypertension cases. Moreover, cost-effective product innovation and high potential growth from the emerging nations offer opportunities in the growth of the global renal denervation devices market.

Renal denervation is a process that includes passing of a catheter into renal arteries and ablating the sympathetic nerves using a type of energy such as ultrasound, radiofrequency or others. Renal denervation is a minimally-invasive procedure for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension. The subsequent procedure reduces sympathetic kidney activity that further leads to blood pressure reduction.

The “Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global renal denervation devices market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end user and geography. The global renal denervation devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading renal denervation devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players operating in the renal denervation devices market include, Abbott, ReCor Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., TERUMO COPRORATION, Mercator MedSystems, Theragenics Corporation, and Ablative Solutions, Inc. among others.

The global renal denervation devices market is segmented on the basis of technology and end user. Based on technology, the renal denervation devices market is segmented into radiofrequency, ultrasound, and micro-infusion. Based on end user, the renal denervation devices market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Europe is expected to contribute to the largest share in the renal denervation devices market in the forecast period followed by North America, due to increasing research and development activities as well as increasing cases of drug-resistant hypertension in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rising cases of obesity, presence of a large target population among the emerging economies.The report analyzes factors affecting renal denervation devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the renal denervation devices market in these regions.

