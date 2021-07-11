Robotics and Automation Actuators Market 2019 : Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand by Top Key Players: Curtiss-Wright , DVG Automation S.p.A. , Macron Dynamics , MISUMI Group , Moog , Rotomation

The demand for robotics and automation actuators is on the rise on account of the emergence of the industrial revolution, industry 4.0. Industries are increasingly adopting automation for various process and manufacturing operations. Rapid industrialization in the developing region in the Asia Pacific are expected to create a favorable market landscape for the industry players during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The robotics and automation actuators market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to as a surge in demand for robotic systems coupled with demand for industrial automation. Technological developments in the product is yet another factor propelling market growth. However, the high installation cost for low-volume production purposes is expected to inhibit the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption of advanced actuators across different industry verticals is expected to create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report

Curtiss-Wright , DVG Automation S.p.A. , Macron Dynamics , MISUMI Group , Moog , Rotomation , SKF Motion Technologies , SMC , Thomson Industries, Tolomatic, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotics and automation actuators market with detailed market segmentation by type, actuation, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global robotics and automation actuators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotics and automation actuators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global robotics and automation actuators market is segmented on the basis of type, actuation, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as linear and rotary. By actuation, the market is segmented as electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as robotics, process automation, and service robots. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, chemicals and materials, engineering and construction, energy and utilities, food and beverages, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Landscape

5. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market – Key Market Dynamics6. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

8. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Actuation

9. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

11. Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

