Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Advanced packaging integrations in the manufacturing equipment

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted to US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027.

Asia-pacific was the leading geographic market and is projected to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Developed markets including China, Taiwan, and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunities available for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow further even in the developed markets. The governments of these countries are making developments to improve investment scenario. The governments are providing tax-rebates, funds, subsidies and other such support to attract the manufacturing companies to set-up plants in their respective countries. Further, several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025, and Make in India, among others to flourish the growth of manufacturing and other high-tech industries. The high growth in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products. Major portion of revenue contribution in the fabrication of semiconductor products is played by memory chips and sensors used in several application for different purposes. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.

Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction. The major companies offering semiconductor manufacturing equipment to different industries include Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others. Several other companies are also offering these services to different industries which is facilitating the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to propel over the years.

Semiconductor packaging forms an integral and important part of the semiconductor manufacturing process. IC packaging is important as the semiconductor industry faces constant trade-offs between the performance of the devices and reducing the IC footprints. Advanced packaging techniques ensure longer battery life, higher performance, and integration of multi-functionalities while reducing the IC footprint integrated into any electronics device. The emerging packaging techniques being employed in the semiconductor manufacturing process today include 2.5D & 3D packaging through the technology Through Silicon Vias (TSV), Wafer Level packaging Technologies, and Fan-in as well as Fan-out technologies at the panel level. Furthermore, redistribution layer material (RDL) is used in these advanced semiconductor packaging technologies to maintain proper conductivity in the circuit and enhance the functioning between the I/O pads and IC. These advanced packaging technologies are anticipated to have a significant impact in the manufacturing process for semiconductors and therefore directly impact the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Potentially, automotive and industrial sectors present larger opportunities as compared to other sectors due to the volumetric implementations of semiconductors and subsequently drive the demands for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The development of smart cars and connected cars presents huge potentials for semiconductor industry. In the recent times, researches in the automobile domain have laid huge emphasis on increasing the rider as well as passenger comfort and safety in the cars during driving. Electronics implementations has found increasing applications in the automotive sector for improving the passenger as well as rider safety, and comfort. As a result, concepts such as Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), In-vehicle Infotainment, autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and car telematics have gone through various R&D process, and have been put for commercialization. Although, these technologies are in their initial stages of commercialization and market development, many automotive OEMs across the globe have been instrumental in the integrations of these technologies.

The global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented on various parameters such as equipment type, dimension, end use, and geography. Based on equipment type, wafer manufacturing equipment segment dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of dimensions, 2.5D segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market.

