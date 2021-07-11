Server Microprocessor Market 2017-2023 Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends | Baikal Electronics, OJSC, Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM , Intel

The global server microprocessor market was valued at $14 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023. Server microprocessor is a semiconductor device, which executes various computational tasks on the server in a single integrated circuit. A microprocessor is a multipurpose, clock-driven, register-based component, which accept binary digits (0 and 1) and process according to the instructions stored in the memory giving output into various forms such as displayed on the monitor, hard copy, and others.

The global server microprocessor market is driven by factors such as rise in number of data centers, increase in IT expenditure by the developing nations, and increase in demand for cloud-based services. However, high cost of these devices restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

The major players profiled in the report include, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Baikal Electronics, OJSC, Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

The global server microprocessor market is segmented based on design, end user, and geography. Based on design, it is classified into advanced RISC machines (ARM) and x86. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global server microprocessor market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

ARM

x86

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 SERVER MICROPROCESSOR MARKET, BY DESIGN

CHAPTER 5 SERVER MICROPROCESSOR MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 6 SERVER MICROPROCESSOR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

