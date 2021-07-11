Shelf-life Testing Market Forecast to 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Detail Analysis for Business Development

The Shelf-life Testing market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Shelf-life Testing market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Agrifood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, SCS Global Services, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories

Market Segmentation:

Based on parameter, the market is segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties and others

On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables and others

On the basis of the method the market is segmented into real-time shelf life testing and accelerated shelf-life testing

On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Shelf-life Testing Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Shelf-life Testing Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shelf-life testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The shelf-life testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

