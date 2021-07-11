Shrink Sleeve Label Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Clondalkin Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, The Dow Chemical Co, Cenveo, Inc, Paris Art Label Company Inc, Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd, Macfarlane Group PLC, Klockner Pentaplast

Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are flexibility, the capability of the labels, and convenient labeling. However, growing environmental concerns and growing need for diminishing pollution acts as restraints for the market growth.

Shrink sleeve is a full-body label, which shawls around the entireness of a container, offering a 360-degree branding and messaging of the product. Shrink sleeve labels are a comparatively new version of labels and are instantaneously gaining more popularity among various product packaging companies. Shrink sleeve are printed on a digital or flexographic press, with a transcript on the inner side of the shrink sleeves. Then, later on, glided over a container and tightened using a heat shrinking method. The label then imitates the surface of the container.

Based on type, the shrink segment is likely to have a huge demand in the market due to increasing adoption of shrink sleeve labels across all the end-use application. By Geography, Asia Pacific region provides potential growth opportunities with the increasing demand for consumer goods, mainly due to the high population, availability of raw materials and low labor cost.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shrink Sleeve Label market include Constantia, Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, The Dow Chemical Co, Cenveo, Inc, Paris Art Label Company Inc, Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd, Macfarlane Group PLC, Klockner Pentaplast, Hammer Packaging, Inc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Fuji Seal International, Inc, CCL Industries Inc, Bonset America Corporation and Berry Global, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Types Covered:

– Films

– Labels

– Paper

– Plastic

– Shrink

– Stretch

– Other Types

End Users Covered:

– Cosmetic

– Food & Beverage

– Health Care

– Home & Personal Care

– Pharmaceuticals

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

