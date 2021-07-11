Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Situation awareness is the information pertaining to the environment with respect to space and/or time, status, location and potential threats to important assets. The aim of this report is to analyze the present and expected future trends of the SAS market as it is projected that more organizations would opt for the system. The study covers a deep dive analysis of the market potential in all the key industry applications. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can strategically make region-specific plans.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Product

The product market consists of fire & flood alarm systems, human-machine interface (HMI), radio frequency identification (RFID), access control, radar, chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems, command & control system, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM), and video systems. The fire and flood alarm system is one of the oldest mechanisms in situation awareness and the system is deployed in large volumes across industry verticals. Therefore, fire and flood alarm system has the largest market share in the present market. However, advances in video capturing technology and the clarity of the captured data have increased the deployment of video systems. Additionally, there are several technologies available in the market that can be used for video surveillance. Therefore, it is expected that video systems would grow at the highest rate in the market and outnumber most of the products in terms of revenue.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Components

The components market includes sensors, global positioning system (GPS), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)/gyroscopes. Sensors are being used in situation awareness for many years and in large volumes; therefore, sensors have the largest market share. However, GPS has emerged as a major component to track assets in real-time and it is an easy to use component, which is integrated into various devices. Therefore, it is expected that GPS would have the highest growth in the market.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Industry Application

The industry applications of the market are military/defense, aviation, maritime security, cybersecurity, automotive, healthcare, construction, civil, homeland security and plant automation management. The military and defense departments have been using the SAS for several decades, as it is critical for their smooth and safe operation; therefore, military and defense has the highest revenue share. It is expected that the healthcare sector would have the highest growth rate, as technological advances in video systems would increase the deployment of these products in the healthcare sector.

Situation Awareness System Market Analysis by Geography

The geography market is segmented into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has the largest market share as the U.S. military has been using SAS since the Second World War and it had a ripple effect across other industries, increasing the deployment in other sectors. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific would have the highest growth, as economic developments would make the SAS affordable for various industries to deploy the system.

Competitive landscape

Product launch is the top strategy adopted by companies to increase their market share as technological advances allow companies to constantly develop new and better products. Some of the key players profiled in the market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proximex Corporation and Rockwell Collins.

