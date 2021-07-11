Smart Factory Market Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand by Top Key Players : Siemens AG , ABB , Schneider Electric , Honeywell International

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Factory Market is accounted for $140 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $378 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Increasing Demand for Industrial Robots, rising Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility & Predictive Maintenance and the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the factors impelling the market growth. However, the risk associated with security of cyber-physical system and requirement of a significant amount of capital investments is curbing the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

Siemens AG , ABB , Schneider Electric , Honeywell International , Atos SE , Cognex , Emerson Electric Company , Oracle , Cisco Systems, FANUC , Yokogawa Electric , General Electric , Omron , IBM

Wipro Limited

The smart factory is a paradigm shift from traditional automation to a fully allied and flexible system that enables organizations to digitally plan and project the entire lifecycle of products and production facilities. A smart factory can integrate data from system-wide physical, operational and human assets to drive manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory tracking.

On the basis of product, Industrial Robots segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to implementing industrial robotics in smart manufacturing processes can improve productivity, reduce human errors and enhance production volume.

Products Covered:

– Industrial 3D Printing

– Sensors

– Machine Vision

– Industrial Robots

– Communication Technologies

– Control Devices

Technologies Covered:

– Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

– Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

– Plant Asset Management (PAM)

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

End Users Covered:

– Aerospace & Defense

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Metals and Mining

– Food & Beverage

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Semiconductors and Electronics

– Pharmaceutical

– Other End Users

