Steer-by-Wire System Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – Eaton, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Nexteer, Nissan Motor, PARAVAN

The Steer-by-Wire System enables complete steering control to the driver by eliminating any mechanical linkages. The current market landscape for the steer-by-wire system is supported by technological advancements in the automotive industry and enhancements in the driving dynamics. The increasing purchasing power of the population is likely to play a significant role in the robust growth of the steer-by-wire system market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The steer-by-wire system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as easy integration and independence of design coupled with the growing demand for better fuel efficiency. Also, enhanced steering functionality is expected to augment the growth of the steer-by-wire system market. However, reluctance in adoption and associated high cost may hamper the growth of the steer-by-wire system market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the demand for autonomous vehicles is foreseen to create excellent opportunities for the steer-by-wire system market players in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Danfoss, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Nexteer Automotive Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, PARAVAN GmbH (Adolf W?rth GmbH & Co. KG), Robert Bosch GmbH, SKF, thyssenkrupp AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Steer-by-Wire System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of steer-by-wire system market with detailed market segmentation by component, propulsion type, vehicle type, and geography. The global steer-by-wire system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading steer-by-wire system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global steer-by-wire system market is segmented on the basis of component, propulsion type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as steering actuator, angular sensors, feedback motor, and others. On the basis of the propulsion type, the market is segmented as ICE and electric. The market on the basis of the vehicle type, is classified as passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.

