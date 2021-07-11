Telepresence Robot – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Mantaro Networks, Intouch Technologies, Amy Robotics, Anybots, Inbot Technology

According to Publisher, the Global Telepresence Robot Market is accounted for $127.72 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $569.80 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. High demand for healthcare applications, increase in demand for teleconferences and growth in the use of smartphone are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition , technological advancements in robotics and extensive adoption from various end user sectors such as education and residential provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of secure communication and technical complexities are some factors hindering the market growth.

A telepresence robot is a remote-controlled, wheeled device that has wireless internet connectivity. Normally, the robot uses a tablet to provide video and audio capabilities. Telepresence robots are usually used to stand in for tour guides, night watchmen, factory inspectors, and healthcare consultants.

Based on Type, the Stationary segment held significant growth during the forecast period. The stationary telepresence is less expensive and used for the training purposes for all verticals. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the emergence of new technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telepresence Robot include Mantaro Networks, Intouch Technologies, Amy Robotics, Anybots, Inbot Technology, Revolve Robotics, Qihan Technology, Vecna Robotics, Camanio Care, Xandex, Ava Robotics, Axyn Robotique, Xaxxon Technologies, Telepresence Robotics Corporation and Double Robotics Inc.

Types Covered:

– Mobile

– Stationary

Components Covered:

– Body

– Head

Applications Covered:

– Healthcare

– Enterprise

– Education

– Homecare

– Offices

– Other Applications

