Testing as a Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, HCL Technologies., Wipro, QualiTest, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Aspire Systems, Cigniti, SGS, Hexaware Technologies, Calpinetech, NTT Data

Testing as a Service Global Market Report 2019-2023

Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, HCL Technologies., Wipro, QualiTest, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Aspire Systems, Cigniti, SGS, Hexaware Technologies, Calpinetech, NTT Data

Product Type Segmentation

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Security Testing

Industry Segmentation

Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Table of Content:

Section 1 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Testing as a Service (TaaS) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Cost of Production Analysis

