Testing as a Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, HCL Technologies., Wipro, QualiTest, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Aspire Systems, Cigniti, SGS, Hexaware Technologies, Calpinetech, NTT Data
Testing as a Service Global Market Report 2019-2023
Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, HCL Technologies., Wipro, QualiTest, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Aspire Systems, Cigniti, SGS, Hexaware Technologies, Calpinetech, NTT Data
Product Type Segmentation
Functionality Testing
Usability Testing
Performance Testing
Compatibility Testing
Security Testing
Industry Segmentation
Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Table of Content:
Section 1 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Product Definition
Section 2 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Testing as a Service (TaaS) Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Cost of Production Analysis
