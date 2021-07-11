Transplant Diagnostics Market 2019: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends | Top Key Players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Hologic, Luminex Corporation

The global transplant diagnostics market accounted to US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the transplant diagnostics market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.

Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the transplant diagnostics market. For instance, during April, 2018, Qiagen launched QIAstat-Dxâ in Europe. The product launched has played an important role in oncology or transplantation patients and has led to improved treatment decisions. It has also enabled the company to strengthen its presence in Europe region. These developments have helped the company in strengthening its existing product offering in the market, hence assuring a strong presence in the market.

Reagents & consumables segment is expected to grow the market for transplant diagnostics over the forecast period for product segment.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

Strategic Insights

Partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global transplant diagnostics industry by the market players. For instance, during October, 2017, Omixon entered into an exclusive distribution and support partnership with Promovendo. This has helped Omixon hold a strong position in the Brazilian market. such initiatives not only help the companies to strengthen their revenue, but also improve its position in the market as compared to the other players operating in the transplant diagnostics market.

