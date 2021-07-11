Transportation Management System Market : Complete assessment of Industry Analyzing Market

Transportation Management System market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report. With this Transportation Management System report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

Some of The Leading Players of Transportation Management System Market

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Oracle Corporation

3Gtms, Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

SAP SE

Transportation Management System (TMS) market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, use of TMS is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies achieving their goal. Centralization of TMS with cloud technology, adoption of more advanced systems owing to burgeoning globalization, analytics to gain significant power for dedicated TMS, self-driven trucks and emergence of apps are some of the factors which helps to drive the TMS market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Transportation Management System Market based on component, function, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By function segment, large enterprises is accounted for largest share in the TMS market in 2017, However, SMEs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global TMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of TMS and its forecasts till 2025. The report covers industry dynamics affecting the overall TMS market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the TMS market with respect to the geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the transportation management system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Transportation Management System Market Landscape

4 Transportation Management System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Transportation Management System Market Analysis- Global

6 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Transportation Management System Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

