Travel Retail Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2027 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas

Travel retail is a worldwide industry selling goods to international travelers. Sales in travel retail shops are accepted from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties. It is generally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Products that can be sold by travel retail differ by jurisdiction and different rules which is based on import allowance restrictions, excise duty calculations and other aspects. Airports provide the majority of such sales globally. Travel retail is available at border shops, onboard aircraft during international flights, cruise & ferry shops on vessels in international waters, at some international railway stations and for the provisioning of ships sailing in international waters.

Development of the travel and tourism industry across the globe is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the travel retail market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among individual is also projected to influence the travel retail market significantly. Moreover, due to the increase in the number of the millennial population is going to have a robust impact on the travel retail market. Growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA economies is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the travel retail market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group, Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardre Group, Lotte Hotels and Resorts, LVMH Mo?t Hennessy , The King Power International Group , THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

Get sample copy of “Travel Retail Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012721251/sample

The “Global Travel Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of travel retail market with detailed market segmentation by product type, channel and geography. The global travel retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading travel retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Types of Travel Retail covered are:

Perfumes and cosmetics

Food confectionery and catering

Wine and spirits

Luxury goods

Tobacco

Electronics

Others

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

Have any query? Inquire about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012721251/buying

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Retail Market Size

2.2 Travel Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Retail Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Travel Retail Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Retail Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Retail Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Travel Retail Sales by Product

4.2 Global Travel Retail Revenue by Product

4.3 Travel Retail Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Travel Retail Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012721251/buy/4550

In the last section of the report, the global Travel Retail market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Travel Retail Market.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]