Upper Limb Prosthetics Market expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% | Ossur Global, Fillauer, Endolite India, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries

Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is accounted for $214.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of cancer, trauma cases (road accidents), bone infection or disease and genetic disorders across the world are fuelling the market growth. However, inaccessibility of high-end limbs, high cost, and supply in remote regions are the factors limiting the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market.

Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger. The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. The high cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Ossur Global, Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., Howard Orthopedics Inc., CPOUSA.com, Coapt LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company

The global Upper Limb Prosthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Upper Limb Prosthetics market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Upper Limb Prosthetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Upper Limb Prosthetics market in these regions.

