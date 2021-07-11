Utility Drones Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2027 – ABJ Drones, Asset Drone, Delair, HEMAV S.L., PrecisionHawk, etc

Utility drones are integrated with infra-red cameras of very high resolution used to capture every minute details of power infrastructure. These drones provide various services to utility sectors such as surveying, inspection, as well as maintenance of power transmission, generation, and distribution systems globally. It is used for the efficient assessment of damaged power lines during the storm and creates 2D / 3D models of power infrastructure which allow the operators to locate defects in power infrastructure.

Utility Drones Market Segment by Manufacturers:

AERODYNE GROUP, ABJ Drones, Asset Drone, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Delair, HEMAV S.L., PrecisionHawk, SHARPER SHAPE INC., Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation.

The rising demand for using commercial drones in the power and utility sector, especially across North American regions is the major drivers for the growth of the utility drones market. The “Global Utility Drones Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

This report studies Utility Drones in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Utility Drones Market Segment by Type: Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing.

Utility Drones Market Segment by Services: End-To-End Solution, Point Solution.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-User: Renewable, Power.

