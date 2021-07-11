Virtual Private Cloud, by Organization Types : Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022, by Organization Types : Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.35% during the period 2016–2022. The need for low cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Despite, certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market. The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom and hospitality. The VPC region market is analysed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure spending’s from the SMBs, SMEs and the government.

Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Cloudyn.

This study covers and analyses “Virtual Private Cloud” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

