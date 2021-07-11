Wave and Tidal Energy Market 2019 including Segment analysis, Regional outlook and forecast 2025

Wave and tidal energy refers to the energy generated by the ocean waves and tides which is formed due to the change in temperature and due to the gravitational pull of the moon.

Accelerated consumption of electricity worldwide coupled with increased environmental pollution due to the use of conventional energy resources are some of the major driving factors which are fueling the Wave and Tidal Energy Market. However, heavy cost of installation and maintenance and environmental barriers act as a challenge for the market. While growing focus and investment on the need of renewable energy sources by the governments brings new opportunities for the future wave and tidal energy market.

The “Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wave and tidal energy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global wave and tidal energy market with detailed market segmentation by energy type, technology used, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wave and tidal energy market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Atlantis Resources, Nova Innovations Ltd., Ocean Power Technologies, Carnegie Wave Energy, Marine Current Turbines, Tenax Energy, BioPower Systems, Aquamarine Power, AWS Ocean Energy Ltd., Andritz Hydro-Hammerfest and Openhydro among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wave and tidal energy market based on by type, technology, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Wave and Tidal Energy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The wave and tidal energy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

