Wearable Medical Devices Market: Trends, Concerns, and Opportunities | Top Key Players – Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Philips Electronics, Nokia Technologies

According to Publisher, the Global Wearable Medical Devices is accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for user friendly interface and ability to coordinate with mobile phones and tablets, and technological advancements are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, data security & privacy and lack of reimbursement are hindering the market growth. Moreover, change in trend from traditional to wearable devices and stable rise of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare are some of the opportunities for the market growth.

A wearable medical device is used to track or supervise, such as heart rate, blood glucose level and blood pressure. The variety of devices includes watches, bands, clothing, and accessories.

Based on type, activity monitors segment held significant growth due to the high prevalence of diseases, increasing adoption of inactive & unhealthy lifestyles and rising awareness of fitness and health. By geography, North America is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of medical technologies and the progress of interconnected and highly advanced healthcare apps and compatible devices.

Some of the key players in the Wearable Medical Devices Market include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Philips Electronics, Nokia Technologies, OMRON Corporation, Fitbit, Medtronic plc, LifeWatch AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Garmin, Vitalconnect, Jawbone, Monica Healthcare, Polar Electro, Sotera Wireless, Lifesense, Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc., Nuubo and Intelesens Ltd.

Distribution Channels Covered:

-Hypermarkets

-Online Channel

-Pharmacies

Types Covered:

-Patches

-Smart Clothing

-Smartwatches

-Activity Monitors

-Ear Wear

Device Types Covered:

-Therapeutic Devices

-Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

