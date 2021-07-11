What are the factors that are driving the growth of Forging Billets Market?

Global Forging Billets Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Forging Billets Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Forging billets in a wide range of stainless steels, duplex stainless steels and nickel alloys. The billets are 100% ultrasonically and eddy current tested in a fully automated inspection line to ensure the highest quality standards. It is suitable for all types of forged products such as flanges, discs, rings, valves forged parts and axles. Increasing demand off stainless steel is one of the major substantial driver of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand from end-user industries is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the forging billets and volatile prices of raw material are the factors which limiting the market growth of Forging Billets across the world. The regional analysis of Global Forging Billets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Sandvik

• Ellwood City Forge

• UBE STEEL

• Deutsche Nickel

• Alcoa

• AMETEK

• Arconic

• Emirates Global Aluminum

• IAS

• Hindalco

• Matalco

• Rusal

• Service Center Metals

• Vista Metals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Square Billets

Round Billets

By Application:



Flanges

Discs

Rings,

Valves

Forged Parts

Axles

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Forging Billets Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

