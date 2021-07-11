Work Order Management System Market Structure 2019 – 2027 | Astea International, Infor, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Hippo CMMS, ServiceMax, Innovapptive, Coresystems AG (SAP SE), eMaint Enterprises

Latest Report “Work Order Management System Market” Available at The Insight Partners provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Factors such as growing demand for streamlined and efficient management of various work ordered related at enterprise level is anticipated to be the major market driving factor for work order management system market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing emphasis towards achieving superior operational efficiency coupled with growing adoption of automate solutions is also expected to drive the growth of work order management system market in the coming years. The North America region is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The growing number of digital handheld devices such as tablets, dynamic display screens, mobile devices and smartphones among other digital devices has significantly simplified the effective real-time monitoring, tracking, allocation, query generation and resource mapping of various daily logistics and supply chain related tasks. As a result, the adoption of numerous devices among different supply chain and logistics based tasks such as updating inventory, equipment inspection, dynamic display screens, asset security and monitoring among other tasks has witnessed a surge in penetration of electronic devices connected through single enterprise solution.

The reports cover key developments in the Work Order Management System market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Work Order Management System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Work Order Management System market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Astea International Inc.

Infor Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Hippo CMMS

ServiceMax, Inc.

Innovapptive Inc.

Coresystems AG (SAP SE)

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

The “Global Work Order Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Work Order Management System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Work Order Management System market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Work Order Management System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global work order management system market is expected to grow from US$ 0.7 Bn in 2018 to US$ 1.6 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Work Order Management System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Work Order Management System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Work Order Management System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Work Order Management System market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Work Order Management System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Work Order Management System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Work Order Management System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Work Order Management System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

