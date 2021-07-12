5G Chipset Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2025

The “Global 5G Chipset Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G chipset market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 5G chipset market with detailed market segmentation by IC type, operation frequency, product, end-user, and geography. The global 5G chipset market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G chipset market.

Today, 5G Chipset network is in the final stage of testing. The test depends on more compact arrays of small antennas. These chipsets cater data speed that is 50 to 100 times faster than the fourth generation (4G) network. These chip sets also serve as a vital infrastructure for various industries.

The key factors propelling the acceptance of 5G chipsets are rising demand for high-speed broad network and internet coverage with reduced power consumption, growing M2M/IoT connections, and growing demand for mobile data services. However, high hardware cost included in terrestrial network densification is the key challenge restraining the growth of 5G chipset market. Moreover, incorporation of the 5G services through satellite communication and strategic collaboration with the system integrator in the emergent economies is anticipated to act as significant opportunities for the 5G Chipset Market.

Leading Key Players

1. Intel Corporation

2. Samsung Electronics

3. Qualcomm Incorporated

4. IBM Corporation

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Broadcom Inc.

7. Analog Devices, Inc.

8. Anokiwave

9. Nokia Corporation

10. Xilinx Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 5G chipset market based on IC type, operation frequency, product, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 5G chipset market with respect to four major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all four regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of the world after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key 5G chipset market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

