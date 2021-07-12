5G Technology Market 2019 Global Size, Segments, Growth, Industry Profits, Trends, Overview and Business Opportunities | Industry Forecast Report

Overview:

5G or fifth generation technology is superior than the existing models. However, the 5G technology has a quite a reputation which precedes it but the global market is yet not wholly ready with the infrastructure to support integration of the system. The global 5G technology market is eyeing for a massive 70.83% CAGR during the review period (2020-2025).

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their recently published report on the 5G technology market claimed that the superior technology than the existing models and demand for faster network to transfer data are going to provide tailwind. At the same time, cost-effective standpoint can inspire greater percolation for 5G technology across myriad sectors.

Segmentation:

The global 5G technology market can be segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, service, chipset type, network technology, and application. MRFR enlisted these segments to get a closer look at the market and understand the possibilities that can inspire market growth.

Based on the communication infrastructure, the 5G technology market includes small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (RAN) and distributed antenna system (DAS). The small cell segment holds the promise of earning a valuation of USD 4.45 Bn by the end of 2025. The segment, at present, is the highest grossing one and its dominance would remain the same.

Based on the services, the 5G technology market comprises professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has the better market prominence in terms of value.

Based on the network technology, the 5G technology market consists network function virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), and fog computing (FC).

Based on the chipset type, the 5G technology market includes radio frequency integrated circuit (FRIC), application-specific mobile edge computing (MEC) integrated circuit (ASIC), millimeter wave technology chips, and field programmable gate array (FPGA). The ASIC segment is deemed to dominate by the end of 2025.

Based on the application, the 5G technology market comprises energy and utilities, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, consumer electronics and others. The consumer electronics segment has the best market reach which can grow up to USD 2.30 billion by 2025 and achieve 119.80% CAGR during the review period.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America and Rest of the World (RoW) are the four major regions considered in the discussion of the global 5G technology market.

North America is expected to grow exponentially as its superior infrastructure can substantiate the claims of telecom companies about the introduction of this 5G technology. Associated sectors are also showing signs of easy integration. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are expected to emerge as lucrative options for the regional market player. The U.S., alone, is deemed to rise with 72% CAGR during the forecast period.

High integration of 5G devices in the APAC region holds ample opportunities for the regional growth. At the same time, China’s presence is of great importance. The steps taken by the country are to build a solid foundation for future references.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies are showing keen interest in the global 5G technology market and are ready to take the market forward by investing and implementing strategies. These companies are MediaTek Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NTT DOCOMO, Inc., Verizon, AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, China Mobile Limited., Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Samsung. Their innovations are paving the way for easy integration of the 5G technology. However, several associated sectors are also quite ready to push these companies forward by providing backup for research and development as they can see the prospect of gaining big from the market.

In June 2019, China awarded 5G license to their four Hong Kong based telecom service providers and cable operators. These companies are China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, China Broadcasting Network. The move is to initiate the deployment of telecoms infrastructure to power the industrial internet, autonomous driving and smart cities. Huawei is expected to benefit from this move.

