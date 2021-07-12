Ambient Intelligence Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2023 | Schneider Electric, Ingersoll-Rand, Legrand, Siemens, ABB Group, Honeywell International

Ambient Intelligence is a multi-disciplinary methodology that aims to improve the way people and environments interact with each other. This technology is designed in a way that it can make the places more beneficial. Smart Homes is one of the most viable examples of such systems, however, the technology is also used in public transport, hospitals, factories, and other environments. The rising adoption of smart technology and increasing disposable income of majorities in the developed and rapidly developing economies is projected to contribute to the growth of ambient intelligence market.

Some of the key players of the Ambient Intelligence Market:

Schneider Electric, Ingersoll-Rand, Legrand, Siemens, ABB Group, Honeywell International, Tunstall Healthcare, Philips, Chubb Community Care, Caretech, Assisted Living Technologies

The research report on Ambient Intelligence Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software and Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Building

Automotive

Others

