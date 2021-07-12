Articulated Robots Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2026 and Key Players – OMRON Corporation, FANUC Corp, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, ABB Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc.

Overview of Articulated Robots Market

According to Publisher, the Global Articulated Robots Market is accounted for $8.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing growing investments for automation in various industries, growing demand from SMEs in developing countries and rising demand for electric vehicles. However, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications are hindering the market growth.

Scope of Report

The research report titled ‘Articulated Robots Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Top Key Players in Articulated Robots Market:

OMRON Corporation, FANUC Corp, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, ABB Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, Aurotek Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Genmark Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Midea Group (KUKA).

Articulated Robots Market Key Segments include:

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Payload Capacities Covered:

– High (60.01-225.00 kg)

– Medium (16.01-60.00 kg)

– Low (Up to 16.00 kg)

– Heavy (More than 225.00 kg)

Types Covered:

– 6-Axis or More

– Major-Type

– 5-Axis

– Administrator-Type

– 4-Axis or Less

– Independent-Type

– Other Types

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

– Other Components

Sales Channels Covered:

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

– Painting & Dispensing

– Bin Picking

– Soldering & Welding

– Cutting & Processing

– Washing

– Material Handling

– Assembling & Disassembling

– Commonweal

– Load/Unload

– Milling & Grinding

– Commercial

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Automotive

– Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

– Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

– Food & Beverages

– Aerospace

– Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)

– Metals and Machinery

– Precision Engineering and Optics

– Agriculture

– Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Articulated Robots Market, By Type Global Articulated Robots Market, By Application Global Articulated Robots Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

