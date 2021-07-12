Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market – 2019-2025
Report Summary:
AI technologies have been developed over the years, to assist humans in deliberating, deducing, analyzing, and inventing new technologies that can help end-users. AI embodies multiple disciplines that allow computers to perform functions associated with human intelligence such as reasoning, problem-solving, and learning. Manufacturers in the F&B industry can experience several benefits by deploying AI technology in the manufacturing sector.
During 2017, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for the major shares of the AI market in F&B industry. Factors such as the increased use of AI algorithms to ensure automatic procurement and creation of purchase and work orders and the rising need to keep up their procedures and processes will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
The key players covered in this study
Aboard Software
Analytical Flavor Systems
Deepnify
ImpactVision
IntelligentX Brewing
NotCo
Sight Machine
…
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Services
Market analysis by market
Transportation and logistics
Quality Control
Production Planning
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
To understand the market potential in a precise manner, the global market has been analyzed according to the strictures mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. Also, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Country
6 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Country
8 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market by Countries
10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Segment by Type
11 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Segment by Application
12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
