ASEAN, GCC, INDIA, AFRICA LUBRICANTS Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Lubricants are indispensable to the proper functioning of machinery since they reduce wear and tear between different moving parts. They also reduce the downtime of operations, thereby improving the overall productivity. Industrial lubricants exhibit superior characteristics such as corrosion protection, demulsibility, and extended equipment life.

The ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market was valued at USD 22,940.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 29,532.9 million by the end of the assessment period at a CAGR of 4.30%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing industrial sector in the emerging economies and the rising awareness regarding the environmental and performance benefits associated with synthetic oils. Furthermore, the surging applications of lubricants in industries such as paper and mill, metal forming, foundry, mining, quarrying, energy, plastics, food & beverage, and machining are contributing to the revenue growth of the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market. Moreover, the demand for lubricants is rising in the automotive industry as they offer reduced friction and prevent corrosion, which result in enhanced performance and fuel efficiency of automobiles. The growth of the automotive industry in ASEAN region and India can be attributed to the high disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

Get Free Sample Copy of Research Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10071192

However, the rising environmental concerns and regulations over contamination and environmental pollution associated with synthetic lubricants as well as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles are factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC Lubricants Market Share, by End-Use Industry, 2017, (%)

Geographic Analysis

The market has been segmented, by geography, into ASEAN, GCC, Africa, and India. Among these, the Indian market accounted for over 36% of the market share and was valued at USD 8,145.9 million in 2017. It is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The increasing production and sale of automobiles in India are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in increased residential and commercial construction, which is expected to boost the demand for lubricants.

The market in the ASEAN region was the second-largest with a market share of 27%, and was valued at USD 6,083.4 million in 2017; it is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.50%.

Segmentation

Based on base oil, the market has been segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into automotive and industrial. The automotive segment has been further categorized as engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, break oil, coolants, and greases, whereas the industrial segment has been classified as process oil, general industrial oil, metal working fluid, compressor oil, hydraulic oil, turbine oil, and others. By end-use industry, the market has been segmented into metal production, textiles, energy, chemical manufacturing, food processing, construction and mining, cement production, and general industrial manufacturing. Geographically, the market has been segmented into ASEAN, GCC, Africa, and India.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market are PetroChina Company Ltd (China), Sinopec Corporation (China), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), Phillips 66 Company (US), Lucas Oil Products, Inc. (US), Amsoil Inc. (US), Valvoline, Inc. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Quaker Chemical Corporation (US), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (US), Chevron Corporation (Saudi Arabia), BP PLC (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Total (France), Lukoil (Russia), Petronas (Malaysia), Yushiro Chemical Industry (Japan), Morris Lubricants (UK), Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co. (US), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), and Gulf Oil India (India).

Easy to Customize This Business Report as per Your Requirement: https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10071192

Geographic Analysis

The geographies covered in the report are:

ASEAN

Malaysia

Thailand

Singapore

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

Africa

Rest of North Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Tanzania

Kenya

Egypt

Ghana

Rest of Africa

India

GCC

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key Findings

Market Research Future concludes that the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market is projected to reach USD 29,532.9 million at a CAGR of 4.30% during the review period. The mineral oil segment accounted for the largest market share of 86.62% in 2017, as this type of oil offers various advantages such as better solubility with additives, enhanced compatibility with seals, and low cost. The automotive application segment accounted for the larger market share of 57.52% in 2017, with a market value of USD 12,932.5 million and is projected to register the higher CAGR of 4.35%. The energy end-use industry segment accounted for the largest market share of 24.08% in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,414.8 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Lubricants manufacturers

Lubricants distributors

Appliances manufacturers

Automotive manufacturers

Potential investors

Lubricants suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

DC –Description

Agricultural oil supply

Engine oil supply

Industrial oil supply

Hydraulic oil supply

Engine oil

Gear oil

Hydraulic oil

Grease

Cleaner

Lubricant dispensing products

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Battery Market growth and ASEAN, GCC, INDIA, AFRICA LUBRICANTS Market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of ASEAN, GCC, INDIA, AFRICA LUBRICANTS Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the Market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the ASEAN, GCC, INDIA, AFRICA LUBRICANTS Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]

Related Report: