Automotive Energy Recovery System Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2022 according to a New Research Report by Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Faurecia, Borgwarner Inc., Ihi Corp., Continental Ag,

Alternative Automobile Technologies Have Become Increasingly Important To Curb Increasing Atmospheric Pollution Caused By Automobile Emission, And Find The Alternative Solution To Substitute Depleting Oil Reserves, A Major Energy Source To Drive Vehicles. Automotive Energy Recovery System Utilizes Dissipated Energy To Provide Power To The Engine Or Batteries And To Enhance Engine Efficiency By Recycling Exhaust Gasses.

Dissipated Energy Improves The Overall Performance Of A Vehicle And Minimizes Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Most Of The Electric Vehicles Are Equipped With The Regenerative Braking System, Whereas Turbocharger And Exhaust Gas Recirculation Have Greater Penetration In Diesel & Gasoline-Powered Vehicles.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Continental Ag

Autoliv Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Faurecia

Borgwarner Inc.

Ihi Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive Ag

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies

Skleton Technologies

Prominent Market Players Invest Significantly In R&D To Enhance Their Technical Expertise And Product Portfolio. For Instance, In June 2016, Continental Ag Launched A Turbocharger With Raax Turbine Technology.

Stringent Vehicular Emission Rules & Regulations, Increase In Trend Toward Downsizing The Engine, And Stringent Fuel Economy Standards Are The Factors That Fuel The Growth Of Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market. Furthermore, Rise In A Number Of Electrical Vehicles & Evse Infrastructure And Improved Vehicle Performance Supplements The Market Growth. However, Increase In Overall Cost & Weight Of Vehicles And High Repair & Maintenance Cost Restrain The Market Growth. Irrespective Of These Challenges, Increase In Concerns About Environment And Advancement In Technology, Such As Introducing Waste Energy Recovery System In Two-Wheelers, Are Expected To Provide Lucrative Opportunities For The Market Growth.

The Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Is Segmented Based On Product Type, Vehicle Type, And Geography. On The Basis Of Product Type, The Market Is Divided Into Regenerative Braking System (Electric, Hydraulic, And Others [Flywheel & Spring]), Turbocharger (Twin Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, And Variable Geometry Turbocharger), And Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr). By Vehicle Type, The Market Is Categorized Into Two-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Key Benefits

The Report Includes An Extensive Analysis Of The Factors That Drive As Well As Restrain The Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market.

The Market Projections From 2014 To 2022 Are Included Along With The Affecting Factors.

The Report Also Provides Quantitative As Well As Qualitative Trends To Assist The Stakeholders Understand The Situations Prevailing In The Market.

An In-Depth Analysis Of Key Segments Demonstrates Stakeholders With Different Types Of Automotive Energy Recovery System And Different Vehicle Type.

Competitive Intelligence Highlights The Business Practices Followed By Leading Market Players Across Various Geographies.

Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Regenerative Braking System

Electric

Hydraulic

Others

Turbocharger

Twin Turbocharger

Wastegate Turbocharger

Variable-Geometry Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr)

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

Italy

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

