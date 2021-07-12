Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2023 – Michelin, Pirelli Tyre S.P.A., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Cst., Yokohama Tire, Continental Ag,

Automotive Tubeless Tire Is Circular Shaped Automobile Component Used To Cover Wheel’s Rim Externally To Protect It And Enhance The Vehicle Performance, And To Offer Tractive Force Between The Road Surface And Vehicle. Moreover, Tubeless Tire Does Not Comprise Inner Tube, In Which The Outer Surface Of Tire Makes An Air Tight Seal With The Rim Of The Wheel. The Valve Is Directly Mounted In Rim Of The Wheel, Through Which Air Is Held Inside The Tire. The Advance Manufacturing Technique Of Tubeless Tires With Advanced Materials & Utilizing Nanotechnology And Benefits, Such As Significant Noise, Vibration, And Harshness (Nvh) Performance, Better Fuel Efficiency, Better Heat Dissipation, And Better Bump Absorption, Make Them An Outstanding Alternative To Conventional Pneumatic Tires.

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

Continental Ag

Michelin

Pirelli Tyre S.P.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Cst.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Growth In Automotive Industry In Countries, Such As China, Germany, The U.S., And Japan, Rise In Production & Sales Of Vehicles, And Increase In Stringent Fuel Economy & Exhaust Emission Control Norms Largely Driving The Automotive Tubeless Tire Market. However, Huge Capital Investment Required For Setting Up New Manufacturing Facilities And Volatile Raw Material Prices Restraining The Market Growth. In Addition, Commercialization Of Air-Less Tire In Heavy-Duty Vehicles Is Anticipated To Hamper The Market Growth. Irrespective Of These Challenges, Rise In Demand For Tubeless Tire In Aftermarket And Advancement In Technology (Manufacture Of Lightweight Tubeless Tire By Using Lightweight Material) Are Expected To Create Numerous Opportunities For New Products And Boost The Market Growth.

The Market Segmentation Is Based On Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, And Geography. Based On Type, It Is Bifurcated Into Radial And Bias Tubeless Tires. Based On Vehicle Type, It Is Categorized Into Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles. Based On Distribution Channel, It Is Segmented Into Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem) And Aftermarket. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Key Segments

By Type

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

Italy

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Japan

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other Players In The Value Chain

Ceat Ltd.

Mrf Limited

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Apollo Tyres Ltd

