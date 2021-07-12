Calcium Carbonate Market 2019 to 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

Calcium Carbonate Market Information: By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Water Treatment, Construction, And Others) And Region- Forecast Till 2023

Key Players Analyzed in this Report are:

Omya AG (Switzerland)

Imerys Pigments, Inc. (U.S.)

Mineral Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

United Mining Investments Co. (Saudi Arabia)

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

Zhejiang Jiande Longhua plastics Ltd. (China)

MARUA CALCIUM CO., LTD. (Japan)

GLC Minerals, LLC (U.S.)

Calchem (India)

Calcium Carbonate Market Defination: Calcium carbonate is a carbonic salt of calcium. It is colorless, odorless, and tasteless crystalline compound. It is found naturally in limestone rock or can be produced commercially by the decomposition of limestone to calcium Oxide followed by subsequent re-carbonization

Introduction:

The global calcium carbonate market is majorly driven by its use as a filler in the paper, plastics, and adhesive industry due to its properties such as purity and brittleness. Silica-based calcium carbonate is widely consumed in the paper industry to improve mechanical, structural, and optical properties of paper. The use of calcium carbonate as an extender and filler in paints is another factor driving the market growth as it enhances the brightness and durability of the paint.

Calcium carbonate is highly used in dietary supplements and additive in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The rising demand for polyvinyl chloride in concrete, pipes, flooring, and furniture is likely to augment the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the calcium carbonate improves gap filling and viscosity property and controls the shrinking when used in adhesives and sealants, which in turn is driving its demand in the adhesive industry.

Also, it is used to adjust pH levels in water through neutralization process. Thus, the demand for water treatment chemicals is anticipated to further surge the market demand in coming years. However, the threat of substitution by kaolin as it is easier to treat and disperse may challenge the market growth. Environmental hazards of limestone mining such as deforestation, loss of vegetation, disruption to natural aquifers, and others may hamper the market growth.

Nevertheless, some of the recent development in the global calcium carbonate market is likely to create better opportunities in coming years. For instance, the acquisition of calcium carbonates and dolomite business of Vimal Microns Ltd by Imerys in 2019 has strengthened the market in India. Emerging trend for usage of nano-precipitated calcium carbonate for desirable properties such as high porosity, high surface area to volume ration, and exceptional mechanical properties may offer substantial opportunities for the calcium carbonate market over the next 7 years.

Geographical Analysis:

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging region in the global calcium carbonate market due to the high exportation of materials and goods in the region. The growth can be attributed to the growing packaging industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

North America is the second largest region in the global calcium carbonate market due to the high production and sales of paper and pulp products in Canada.

The European market is growing due to the rising demand for the product from paints & coatings, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to experience a significant market growth due to the expanding infrastructural activities in this region

Calcium Carbonate Industry Segmentation:

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented on the basis of the type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented by its application into paper, paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives & sealants, water treatment, construction, and others.

Geographically, the global calcium carbonate market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Targeted Audience of Calcium Carbonate Market:

Calcium carbonate Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of calcium carbonate

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

