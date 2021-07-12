Cleaning Robot Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026 – Key Player LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Irobot, Neato Robotics, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, Intellibot Robotics

Overview of Cleaning Robot Market

According to Publisher, the Global Cleaning Robot market is accounted for $1.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Dispersion of automation in home appliance, increase in labor charge and growing safety concern, and compressed size with self-charging ability are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, advanced price of cleaning robot is restraining the market growth.

LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Irobot, Neato Robotics, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, Intellibot Robotics, Alfred K?rcher, Ilife Robot, Bobsweep, Bissell Homecare, Miele, Cyberdyne, Vorwerk, and Monoprice.

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Types Covered:

– Professional

– Personal

Products Covered:

– Window Cleaning

– Pool Cleaning

– Lawn Cleaning

– Household Vacuum Robot

– Floor Cleaning

– Robotic Litter Box

– Furniture-Cleaning Robot

– Other Products

Controls Covered:

– Digital Assistant Control

– Autonomous

– App Based

Hardwares Covered:

– Vacuum Pump

– Sensors

– Motors

– Microcontroller

– Fan Absorption

– Cleaning Brushes

– Charging Pod

– Battery

– Electronic Circuitry

– Dirt Disposal

– Chassis

– Brushing

– Other Hardwares

Connectivities Covered:

– ZigBee

– Wi-Fi

– Bluetooth

Applications Covered:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Personal

– Industry

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Tubes and Pipe Cleaning

– Storage Tank and Boilers’ Cleaning

– Hull Cleaning

– Gutter Cleaning

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Type Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Application Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

