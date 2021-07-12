Contract Packaging Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Contract Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The study of the Global Contract Packaging Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Contract Packaging refers to the outsourcing of packaging activities to Third party vendors. Manufacturing companies tend to subcontract these non-core services in which they don’t have expertise.

Demand Scenario

The global Contract Packaging market is $31.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $57.90 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.17%.

The report has covered the global Contract Packaging market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Contract Packaging market report.

Key Players

Study of the global Contract Packaging market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by End Use Industry

F&B industry leads the market while on the other hand, Pharmaceutical industry is estimated to drive the market. For FMCG products, for the same brand name, the sales are highly dependent on the impact created by packaging on the customer during the point of purchase, and thus, contact packagers work along with the product manufacturing companies and are regarded as an extension of their arm.

On the other hand, for Pharmaceutical products, stringent regulation posed by the government requires them to perform the activities in Class X Clean rooms and as such, these activities are outsourced to contract packaging companies who have all the relevant infrastructure and expertise to perform these activities.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Contract packaging industry is estimated to have a huge potential and as such, Third party logistics providers like DHL are entering into this segment by providing secondary packaging services. With the arrival of 3PL providers, the industry dynamics is changing, since companies are preferring 3PL providers for contract packaging as well over traditional co-packers since it reduces costs and lead time.

Industry Structure and Updates

Earlier, CPOs used to provide packaging services but currently, companies are looking out for the ones which provide both contract packaging and logistics services, since it helps in reducing costs as well as time. As such, third party logistic providers are growing in prominence.

