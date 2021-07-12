Dermabrasion & Micro Needling Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023

Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market Research Report: By Dermabrasion Device Type (Manual, Motorized), Microneedling Device Type (Dermapen, Dermarollers), Microneedling Needle Material, Indications (Skin Rejuvenation, Acne Scar)- Global Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

Dermabrasion is a kind of skin resurfacing treatment that is performed surgically by the plastic surgeons or the dermatologists. It is mainly used for the treatment of surgical scare, deep acne scars, and often used for removing the pre-cancerous breeding also known as keratosis. This process also requires a local anesthetic and is treated in the medical centers and hospitals. Dermabrasion is even performed with other dermatology medical processes like laser treatment. After the dermabrasion procedure, the skin appears pink in color which gets blurred within three months. The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073012

Expanding interest for healthy skin treatment choices, a growing number of skin disease woe patients, and developing accentuation on dermatology is gradually driving the market for dermabrasion and micro needling. Besides, the accessibility of different obtrusive and non-intrusive medications for skin issues is further fuelling the market development. Also, advancement in dermatology and cosmetology division, and accessibility of gifted medicinal services experts, for example, a dermatologist is positively impacting the market development. The development of the market is however hampered by high expense of dermabrasion and accessibility of alternative treatment, for example, microdermabrasion and laser treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is classified on the basis of micro-needling device type, dermabrasion device type, needle material, end user, application, and regional demand. Based on the dermabrasion device type, the market is segmented into motorized dermabraders and manual dermabraders. On the basis of its micro-needling device type, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is bifurcated into dermapen, derma-stamp, dermarollers, among others. Based on its needle material, the micro needling market is divided into the glass, silicon, and metal. On the basis of its application, the dermabrasion & micro needling market is sectioned as skin rejuvenation, traumatic & surgical scars, acne scar, acne vulgaris, among others. Based on its end user, the global market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Based on what factors are the key Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market including – Stryker (U.S.), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments (U.S.), George Tiemann & Co. (U.S.), Delasco (U.S.), Bellus Medical (U.S.), Dermapen World (Australia), Osada, Inc. (U.S.), MDPen (Georgia), DermaQuip. (U.S.), Eclipse Aesthetics (U.S.). Other players are Emage Medical (U.S.), Salient Medical Solutions (U.S.), 4T Medical (U.K), Bellaire Industry (U.S.), Dr. Ron Shelton. (U.S.) , among others.

, among others. A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about Market competitors along with standpoints of leading Market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market report.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073012

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: