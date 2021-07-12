Discover Global Aquafeed Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Aquafeed Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The study of the Global Aquafeed Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Aquafeeds are compound meals which are made for aquatic animals by mixing different raw materials and additives. These mixtures are made according to the type of species and age of the animal. These Aquafeeds are important for aquaculture industry because of its nutritional, immune resistant and growth promoting properties. The Global Aquafeed Market was 94.1 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 181.63 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the global Aquafeed market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Aquafeed market report.

Study of the global Aquafeed market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Aquafeed Market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific region and South America.

The growth of the Aquaculture industries and increased consumption of sea food and fish are the two main factors for the growth of the Global Aquafeed Market.

Rising cost of raw materials, growing consumption of plant based proteins and environmental concerns are the reasons which restrict this market growth.

In October 2017, Epicore, an American Aquaculture company which is specialized in the manufacturing larva feed and probiotics was acquired by Neovia.

