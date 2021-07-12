Discover Global Geriatric Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Geriatric Medicine Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The study of the Global Geriatric Medicine Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Geriatrics is a branch of medicines related to the remedial, clinical, social, and preventive aspects of ill health generally among populace. The special attention and care for the rapid cure of disorder or disease is needed by geriatric population. The Global Geriatric Medicine Market was 604.31 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 943.42 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the global Geriatric Medicine market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Geriatric Medicine market report.

Key Players

Study of the global Geriatric Medicine market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by Region

North America will dominate Global Geriatric Medicine Market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate with CAGR of 7.04% over the forecast period.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The rising occurrence of medication-related issues among older adults and the emergency requirement for palliative care are the determining factors are fueling the Geriatric Medicine Market.

The dearth of wakefulness about the accessibility of geriatric care among aged patients is factor which restricts this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

The U.S., Germany, the UK, and Japan allocate 17.1%, 11.30%, 9.10%, 10.20%, of their GDP respectively towards healthcare expenditure and majority of these resources are used for developing new drugs, new software, and building technology platforms for hospitals and home health services.

