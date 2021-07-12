Discover Global Gluten free packaged food Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Gluten free packaged food Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The study of the Global Gluten free packaged food Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Gluten free packaged products are a new phenomenon which has arisen due to increase in the number of celiac disease patients, change in consumption pattern of the people and consumer shift to convenience product.

Gluten is a protein which is founded in wheat, rye, barley and triticale. It has found that large number of population is having gluten protein intolerance or allergy, this segment comes under the celiac disease, is an inherited autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive process of the small intestine. The treatment of this disease is to take GFD (Gluten Free Diet). The global gluten free packaged food market size was 2.69 billion USD in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 4.19 billion USD at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period.

The report has covered the global Gluten free packaged food market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives.

Key Players

Study of the global Gluten free packaged food market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market followed by Europe and China is the largest player in Asia Pacific region for gluten free packaged products.

Drivers

The size of market for gluten free packaged product has been increased due to:

• Celiac disease and gluten intolerance

• Increase in obesity and diabetes

• Public consciousness about food

Constraints

Despite of such a wide spread following challenges has also been facing by this industry

• High Price

• Taste of food

• Consumer Unawareness towards celiac disease

• Labeling and Regulatory Issues

Industry Structure and Updates

• With increase in demand competition has also emerged to provide quality products. Some of the key players are Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

• Eshbal launched a new and innovative bakery to dominate the market of gluten free goods. It is providing the products with gluten presence of less than 20 particles per million (20 PPM), in compliance with American FDA requirement and the World Health Organization Codex Alimentarius Commission.

• Small companies are also dominating the market-

o General Mills has taken their ubiquitous Cheerios line gluten-free and now has become one of the largest manufacturers of gluten-free food in U.S.

o Udi has become into a gluten free bread giant from small company

