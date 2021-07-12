Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Accellion, Inc, Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Inc., Google,Inc

To formulate this Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report. Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. This market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success.

Some of The Leading Players of Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market:

Accellion, Inc

Box, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc

Egnyte, Inc.

Google,Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SugarSync, Inc.

Syncplicity LLC

VMware, Inc.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solution allows individuals and organizations to share and synchronize various kinds of files across and out of the organization and allowing access to individuals, organizations and customers. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises is driving the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market. Europe is the second largest adopter of EFSS solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Dropbox, Microsoft, Google and Box and Citrix are among the major players operating in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

Market Insights

Cloud deployment model expected to continue its dominance in the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market

Currently, almost 61% of the EFSS deployments are on cloud. Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations. Hence, cloud deployment model is expected to drive the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market in the forecast period.

Need to improve mobility and secured mobile service to access data would serve as an opportunity for various industries to adopt EFSS solutions

Concerns regarding the privacy and security of data have been the biggest challenging factor for the growth of enterprise file sharing and synchronization market globally. Companies with mission critical data have preferred the traditional on-premise file sharing systems to manage their data. Enhanced data protection for such mission critical and sensitive data would be a differentiating factor for EFSS vendors. The hybrid and private cloud deployment models have emerged to fulfill such needs of organizations. This differentiation would serve as a huge opportunity for large organizations to adopt EFSS solutions and further strengthen the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.

