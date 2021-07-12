Facial Recognition Market explored in the latest research by 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Recognition Technologies

The Industry report for “Global Facial Recognition market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

Facial Recognition Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected year. Facial recognition is a process of identification of human face using technology, and face recognition map is a special feature which stores the data mathematically as a face print. The facial recognition systems are used in high-quality devices such as smartphones and cameras as an option for authentication and identification.



The facial recognition market is harnessed by the factors such as increasing usage of facial recognition in law enforcement application, and increasing integration of facial recognition technologies in smartphones. However, the lack of accuracy and high cost of solutions are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of facial recognition market.

Companies profiled in this report includes, 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS INC., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Recognition Technologies, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and facial analytics. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application the market is divided into identity management, law enforcement, border security, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global facial recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The facial recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the facial recognition market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Facial recognition market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for facial recognition in the global market.

