Filter Integrity Test Market 2019: In-Depth Industry Analysis Report On Dominated Players Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meissner Filtration Products, Donaldson Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Eaton Corporation PLC And Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Sterile filters are of great importance during aseptic production of drugs and other medical research processes. These filters retain germs, microorganisms and other contaminate particles from gases and liquids in order to avoid contamination during the manufacturing process. According to the GMP guidelines and the requirements by the American health authority (FDA), the manufacturing companies must test the filter for integrity before and after the production cycle. By performing a filter integrity test it’s proved that the filters are entirely functional and that no unwanted components are passed through the filters. There are three types of Filter integrity tests: Diffusion Test, Water Flow Integrity Test, and Bubble Point Test.

Key Competitors In Filter Integrity Test Market are Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meissner Filtration Products, Donaldson Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Eaton Corporation PLC, Mdi Membrane Technologies, Sh-Surway And Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Filter Integrity Test Market Landscape

4 Filter Integrity Test Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Filter Integrity Test Market – Global Analysis

6 Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Filter Integrity Test Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Market segmentations:

By Type (Diffusion Test, Water Flow Integrity Test, Bubble Point Test);

By Filter Type (Liquid Filter Integrity Test, Air Filter Integrity Test);

By Mechanism (Automated Filter Integrity Test, Manual Filter Integrity Test);

By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Other End Users)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

