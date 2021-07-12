Food Extrusion Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Akron Tool and Die, Amandus Kahl, American Extrusion International and Baker Perkins Limited

The food extrusion market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of processed food products with changing lifestyles and higher disposable incomes coupled with innovations in the food extrusion technology. Furthermore, growing adoption of healthy snacking habits and inclusion of nutritional intake contribute towards the growth of the food extrusion market. However, the food extrusion market is negatively influenced by raw material production due to unstable climatic condition. Nonetheless, the food extrusion market offers lucrative opportunity with increasing demands for healthier snack options with customized nutrition options.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Akron Tool and Die Co. , Inc.

2. Amandus Kahl GmbH and Co. KG

3. American Extrusion International

4. Baker Perkins Limited

5. Coperion GmbH

6. Flexicon Corporation

7. Groupe Legris Industries

8. Lindquist Machine Corporation

9. Pavan SpA

10. The Bonnot Company

The food extrusion is a modern food processing technology which involves heat transfer, mass transfer, shear, and pressure changes for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturizing, and conveying. It is used in the modern food industry to make pasta, snacks, pet foods, and ready-to-eat cereals. Food extrusion at high temperature reduces microbial contamination and inactivates enzymes. Also, multiple shapes, textures, and colors can be imparted to food products with extrusion which is otherwise not easily attainable using other production methods. Food extrusion enables accommodation of new consumer snacks and food products.

The global food extrusion market is segmented on the basis of extruder type, process, and food product. Based on extruder type, the market is segmented as single screw extruders, twin screw extruders, and contra twin screw extruders. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as cold extrusion and hot extrusion. The market on the basis of the food product, is classified as savory snacks, breakfast cereals, bread, flours & starches, textured protein, functional ingredients, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Food Extrusion Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

