Food Thickeners Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, Cargill, CP Kelco and Fuerst Day Lawson

The food thickeners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for convenience and processed food coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of consumers. Several benefits associated with the use of food thickeners such as multi-functionality, low cost, coupled with growing awareness towards a healthy diet are other significant drivers for the food thickeners market. However, fluctuation in prices of hydrocolloids restricts the growth of the food thickeners market. Nonetheless, advances in production technology and product innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the food thickeners market and the major market players during the forecast period.

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on Food Thickeners Market 2019 – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Ashland Inc.

3. Cargill, Incorporated.

4. CP Kelco (J. M. Huber Corporation)

5. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

6. Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

7. Ingredion Incorporated

8. Kerry Inc.

9. Tate and Lyle PLC

10. TIC Gums, Inc.

Thickeners or thickening agents are substances that are added to increase the viscosity of liquids without any substantial change in other properties. Thickeners in the food industry serve a similar purpose and are added to improve texture and achieve desired viscosity in beverages and sauces. Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in the food industry. Structured water may be used to replace calorie-dense materials such as fats and oils to give low-calorie, healthy food. Food thickeners enhance the palatability of food products without affecting their nutritional value. Other thickeners include protein such as collagen, gelatin besides microbial and vegetable gums such as alganin and xanthan gum.

The global food thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydrocolloids, protein, and starch. The market, on the basis of the source, is classified as plant, animal, microbial, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy, convenience & processed foods, and others.

The global study on Food Thickeners Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market.

