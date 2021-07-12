Food Waste Management Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation and Republic Services

Food wastage persists as a challenge today and one of the major cause of hunger across the globe. The steadily increasing world population has not only created demands of food production but has significantly generated loads of food waste. Large amounts of food throughout the food supply chain is being wasted away. This waste has adverse effects on humanity as well as the environment. Management of food waste, therefore, becomes of utmost importance. Food waste management follows the accepted hierarchy of waste management which focuses on waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and recovery. Prevention is often the most preferred and least costly step in the food waste management.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Biffa Group Limited

2. Clean Harbors, Inc.

3. Covanta Holding Corporation

4. REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

5. Republic Services, Inc.

6. Stericycle, Inc

7. SUEZ SA

8. Veolia Environnement

9. Waste Connections

10. Waste Management, Inc.

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation. The market on the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others. By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The market on the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

The global study on Food Waste Management Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

