Global Automotive Camera Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

The study of the Global Automotive Camera Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

The automotive camera module contains an image sensor that is coupled with electronic components in the vehicle. The automotive camera can be installed at a front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. It is used for different applications such as night vision systems and cruiser control systems in vehicles. Externally fixed cameras help in maintaining a safe distance from leading vehicles, identifying pedestrians and avoiding them and tracking road edges. Internally fixed cameras detect drowsy drivers and set off an alarm and identify the occupant on the passenger seat for the proper deployment of an airbag. overall, automotive cameras give better driving experience enhancing the rear and front view of the driver. The Automotive Camera Market was USD 812.47 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1343.55 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the global Automotive Camera market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Automotive Camera market report.

Key Players

Study of the global Automotive Camera market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by Region

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to increasing implementation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles. Europe is also a prominent for the market. Germany, France, Uk and Italy show massive growth in the installation of safety technologies in the passenger cars. Asia Pacific will see major growth mainly in China, India, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea due to rapid industrialization along with increasing number of automobile.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing automotive safety systems, advancement in camera-based driver assistance sensors and major influence of new car assessment programs (NCAP) are key factors boosting global automotive camera market. However, the high cost of installation of the automotive camera in automobiles is a major hurdle for the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Key vendor Autoliv offered Night Vision that is equipped with infrared technology that helps analyze and capture images even when the vehicle is in motion. It spots people on foot all the more precisely contrasted with ordinary cameras. The introduction of advanced night vision camera module impacting positively for automotive camera market.

The key players in global automotive market such as Continental AG incorporate collaboration and developing partners in the market including IBM’s and Nokia’s maps to develop advanced systems and technologies for automotive digitalization.

