Global Biochar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

Biochar is a carbon-rich product obtained by heating organic matter like wood, manure etc. This Biochar can provide usable energy, sequester carbon along with this it can enhance soil. It has a tendency which can filter as well as retain essential nutrients from percolating water. The Global Biochar Market was 24.52 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 63.96 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Growth by Region

With over 50% of market share, North America leads the Global Biochar market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific region is the third largest market after North America and Europe.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Growing usage of soil enhancement along with the increasing demand for organic food escalate the market growth of Global Biochar Market. The strict rules and regulations taken by government in order for preservation of soil, waste management along with growing investment in the bio-fuels sector increases this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

Cool Plant Energy, a North American company has completely integrated into value chain from production stage to selling stage. Along with this it also provides pyrolysis technology to produce the product and waste to energy solutions.

