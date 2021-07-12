In this report, the Global Car Bumpers Sales Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Car Bumpers Sales Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Car Bumpers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Car Bumpers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Car Bumper is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle’s front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car’s body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today’s cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 11%. Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and more than 75% have been sales in China and Japan regions. For the product types, Plastic Car Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 94% in 2016), and followed by Metal Car Bumper (about 6% in 2016).

The Car Bumper industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Tong Yang, Hyundai Mobis, Plastic Omnium, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Jiangnan MPT, Ecoplastic, SMP, Zhejiang Yuanchi, Benteler, and Magna.

Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Car Bumper Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.

The global Car Bumpers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

Plastic Omnium

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Jiangnan MPT

Ecoplastic

SMP

Zhejiang Yuanchi

Benteler

Magna

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Bumper

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Car Bumpers sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Car Bumpers players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Bumpers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Car Bumpers Manufacturers

Car Bumpers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Car Bumpers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Car Bumpers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

