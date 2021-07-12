Global Collagen Casings Market Projected To Register 6.2% CAGR to 2027 – Key Player Crown National, DEVRO PLC, DEWID International, Fabios, Fibran and Nippi

Latest Market Study on “Collagen Casings Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Edible, Non-Edible); Application (Fresh Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dry-Cured Sausages, Meat-based Snacks, and Others); End-Use (Industrial Food Processing, Food Service, Private Label, and Butcheries and Meat Processors), and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027.

Collagen casings market is led by the European region in 2018, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe and North America is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. However, the sausage production industry is experiencing remarkable growth in developing nations of Asia Pacific in the current scenario. This pertains to the increasing tourism in different developing nations of the region, and the demand for meat-based snacks is mounting among the countries. The growing number of sausage manufacturers is presenting significant opportunities for the collagen casings market players to supply their products to the Asia Pacific sausage manufacturers, which is expected to drive the collagen casings market in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific collagen casings market is foreseen to soar at a prime growth rate during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Collagen Casings Market profiled in the report include-

Crown National DEVRO PLC DEWID International Inc. Fabios SA Fibran SA LEM Products, Inc. Nippi Inc. Nitta Casings Inc. Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited Viscofan SA

GLOBAL COLLAGEN CASINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global Collagen Casings Market – By Product Type

Edible

Non-Edible

Global Collagen Casings Market – By Application

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others

Global Collagen Casings Market – By End Use

Industrial Food Processing

Food Service

Private Label

Butcheries & Meat Processers

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Collagen Casings market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

