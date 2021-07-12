Global Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global crash lock bottom cartons market in terms of market segmentation by box type, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The crash lock bottom cartons market is anticipated to grow at noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027 as a result of increasing demand for environment friendly cartons. Increased usage of paperboard and cardboard materials in various industries including transportation, FMCG, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals is estimated to result in a larger demand for safer and easy-to-use cartons. Crash lock bottom cartons are designed in a way that makes it easier for users to lock the boxes and protect the goods stored in them from spoilage. The light weight and cheaper costs of these cartons are also responsible for the rising demand for crash lock bottom cartons in the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of end user into food, cosmetics, homecare, stationery, pharmaceutical industry and others, out of which, the food industry segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for food and its packaging products around the globe.

Geographically, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in crash lock bottom cartons market on account of vast presence of various consumer goods producing industries such as furniture, food and beverages that need to be transported in a safe manner. The technological advancements and increasing businesses across the region, mainly in the US, is another factor boosting the growth of this market. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expanding medium and small enterprise sector and growing industrialization in the region. Rising population in countries such as China and India is another factor propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Products To Expand The Market

Growing awareness for environment safety is the major growth factor supporting the growth of this market. The shift of major industries towards sustainable packaging products made up of paperboard and cardboard is supporting the growth of crash lock bottom cartons market. Moreover, changes in lifestyle resulting in a high demand for packed and ready-to-go food products are estimated to lead to growth of the market during forecast period.

Easy availability of substitute products such as shrink wrap film and other polymers which are cheaper combined with the difficulty while recycling cartons wrapped with plastic adhesive tapes is estimated to negatively affect the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global crash lock bottom cartons market which includes company profiling of Landor Cartons Limited, Northwest Packaging, Dodhia Packaging Ltd., Atlas Packaging Ltd., Pringraf srl, GWP Packaging, Jem Packaging, Aylesbury Box Company, Affinity Packaging and Midland Regional Printers Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global crash lock bottom cartons market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

