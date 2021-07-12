Global Edge Analytics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Edge Analytics Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The study of the Global Edge Analytics Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Edge Analytics is an alternative technology to Big Data Analytics which provides a real time analysis of generated data from the edge of network devices. Instead of sending data back to centralized data store Edge Analytics performs automated analytical computation of the data collected. The Global Edge Analytics Market was 2165 Million USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 7556.23 Million USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.55% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the global Edge Analytics market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives.

Key Players

Study of the global Edge Analytics market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by Region

North America is expected to dominate the Global Edge Analytics Market followed by Asia Pacific region and Europe. North America comprises of large enterprises, technical experts which helps the market growth of this region.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increased usage of internet of things, rapid growth in the data availability through connected devices, scalability, and cost optimization are the factors which helps the growth of Global Edge Analytics Market.

Industry Structure and Updates

Altran, a French Engineering solutions and consulting company for increasing its market in India attempted to acquire Golden Edge, a India-based software solutions firm.

